Memorial Services for Linda Bolton, 72, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Horace Fletcher officiating.
Mrs. Bolton was born January 15, 1946 in Austin, TX to James Henry Angell and Norma Willingham and passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Lufkin.
Survivors include her son, Michael Bolton of Galveston; sister and brother-in-law, Kay Turner and Marion of Kilgore; brother and sister-in-law, Richard Sturkie and Janice of Hempstead; brother and sister-in-law, Gary Angell and Martha of Bryan; brother and sister-in-law, Steve Angell and Cheryl of Houston; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Thompson and Russell of Sherman; mom, Norma Sturkie of Palestine.
Mrs. Bolton is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Claud, her father James Henry Angell and daughter, Terrie Bolton.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
