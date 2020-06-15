Phyllis Morales
Phyllis Morales, 86, of Texas City, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Roxie Elizabeth Gilliam
Roxie Elizabeth Gilliam, 79, passed away on June 11, 2020 at her home in Greeley, Colorado. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Alvin Callis
TEXAS CITY—Alvin Callis, 77, departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at HCA Houston Clear Lake in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
