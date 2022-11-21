Demi Rose Wright

LA MARQUE, tx — Demi Rose Wright was born silently into this world on 11-12-22, at 11:05 a.m. weighing 4.02 lbs. and measuring 17 inches long. She gained her angel wings and was led into the clouds. She was perfect from her full head of red hair all the way to her toes. A visitation will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m., with a service at 10:00 a.m. at Emken -Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park. Demi Rose Wright is survived by her loving parents, Catherine Rich, and Gage Wright; caring sister, Ariel; Great grandparents, Ronald (Connie) Lype; grandparents, Amy Wright, Chet Rich Sr.(Gracie Castillo), Sylvia and Bobby Kennedy; uncles, Chet Rich Jr.( Jacqueline), Jared Sanford; great uncle, Jon Lype (Carolina); aunts, Jennifer Rich, Kimberly Guidry, Melissa Rich, Samantha Gipson, Judy Lynn Creel, Jaiden Wright; great aunts, Liz Bedard, and Divina “Tiny” Archie; cousins, Brianna Rasch, Darele Rhem, Julie Rodriguez, Kalissa Aguirre, Abigail Rasch, Olivia Guidry, Ariel Mizell (David), Tre Bedard, Ambery Walker (Corshaun), Alexia Lynch (Barry),Melody Gipson, Jon Jr. and Jaxon Lype, Abigail, Amelia and Anna Mizell, Isabelle, and Melody Bedard. Demi Rose is proceeded in death by her sister, Isabella Grace Rich; great grandparents, Ruth Rich, Edward Rich, William and Margaret Beutow, Dorothy Fry and Vaneeda Wright. Honorary Pallbearers are Gage Wright, Chet Rich Sr., Chet Rich Jr., Bobby Kennedy, and Jared Sanford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charity of your choice.

