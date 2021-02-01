ANGLETON, TX — Carl Bertoncelj passed away January 26, 2021. He has been a resident of Angleton, Texas since 1981. He was born on July 17th, 1943 in Superior, Wyoming. On January 27th, 1967, he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Pardee. He received his engineering degree from New Mexico State. He worked for NASA as an engineer. He later moved on to a second career as a CPA and owned his own accounting firm in Galveston, Texas. Carl was known for his storytelling abilities and his love of living in the country. He prided himself on the personal relationships he built with his clients and community within Galveston and Angleton over the past thirty-five years. Carl was never without a project. He always had a car he was working on or a new project in the geodesic dome house he built. He has enjoyed traveling the past few years to San Angelo to visit his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. Carl is survived by his wife, Nancy, and daughter, Nanette and her husband, Marc, and their children, Madyson and Chase. At this time no services will be held.
