Rebeca Gonzalez, 87, of Galveston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born January 10, 1933 in China, Nuevo León, Mexico. Rebeca was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beyond her immediate and extended family, Rebeca touched countless lives during her nearly 70 years living in Galveston.
Rebeca married Juan Gonzalez on December 29, 1951 at her family’s ranch, named St. Elena, in Nuevo León, Mexico. Once married, Juan moved his young bride of 18 to Galveston to begin their life together. Juan and Rebeca remained happily married until Juan’s death in 2001.
Starting a family in a foreign place, not speaking any English, and not knowing anyone but her husband, Rebeca was a fantastic homemaker, fabulous cook, kept an immaculate house and a beautiful garden, and taught herself to become an accomplished, if not expert, seamstress. So accomplished, in fact, that Rebeca sewed clothes for herself and her daughter, including her daughter’s high school prom dress, as well as items for her three sons. As her considerable talent caught the attention of the public, she began sewing items for others to make her own money, which she used to send her children to Catholic schools.
Rebeca loved to knit, crochet, garden, film family events, and take photographs. She learned to speak English through her children and television. Proving that it’s never too late, in her 60’s Rebeca attended Galveston College to learn to read and write English. Leaving no stone unturned, she traded tutoring lessons from her grandchildren in exchange for her famous tortillas. Rebeca was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and later St. Patrick’s Church.
Rebeca was full of love, life, energy, happiness, and she always put her families’ needs before her own. As anyone who knew her can attest, Rebeca’s enthusiasm was infectious, and nobody left her company feeling worse than when they arrived. Her welcoming warmth was ubiquitous.
Rebeca was preceded in death by her parents, Cipriano and Herminia Lozano; her husband, Juan; brothers, Benito, Manuel, Jesus Maria, and Angel Lozano; and sisters, Hermina Garza and Elena Lozano.
Her memory and the cherished times spent with her will be forever remembered by her sister, Chana Cantu; brother, Venancio Lozano; sons: Juan Gonzalez, Jaime Gonzalez and his wife Corlette, and Angel Gonzalez; daughter, Margarita (Margaret) Gibbs and husband Reagan; grandchildren: Yvonne Rayborn-Bellew and husband Dan; Rebeca Claire Gonzalez; Reagan H. Gibbs, III (Tres) and wife Krystle; Juan Angel Gonzalez and wife Erin; A. Trinidad Gonzalez; Ricardo Gonzalez; Kathryn Elena Gonzalez; and Jonathan Josue Gonzalez; great grandchildren: Daniel Rayborn, Franklin Ramon Quiros, Ibrahim Juan Quiros, Mae Margaret Gibbs, Millie Rea Gibbs, Colby Landon Gonzalez, and Amethyst Campos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rebeca’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. All visitors at the church are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
The honored pallbearers will be Reagan Gibbs, Tres Gibbs, Juan A. Gonzalez, Trini Gonzalez, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Daniel Rayborn.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Rebeca’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
