GALVESTON — Betty Joyce Smith, 69, went home to be with Lord on November 16, 2021, in Galveston, TX.
Betty was born December 21, 1951, to Vera Brown and Eligh Smith at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
Betty graduated from San Fernando High School in Los Angeles, California.
Betty was a retired HCA Provider/ Home Health Care for TDCJ/UTMB. She accepted Christ at an early age.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Vera Brown and Eligh Smith; son, Kevin Smith; grandparents, Ed and Melissa Smith, Mary Brown; aunts, Mary Davis and Elizabeth Collins, her precious jewel, Bristol; siblings, Frederick, Rudy, Robert, Harvey, Gregory, Eddie, Issac, Nathan, Vera, Theresa and Espanola.
Betty leaves to cherished memories with her brothers, Rev. Eligh (Brigette), James (Carol), Michael, Vincent (Tiffany), Reggie, Darrell (Sheila), Eligh Jr., Derrick (Roshonda), and Damon; brother in law, Willie Dennis; sisters, Myra (Rick), Sandra, Jennifer, Shelia, LaShonta (Kenneth), Pam, Alicia, Stephanie, Lakersha, Terrika, Tosha, Syeeda and Sumiko; special aunts, Jeanette Dotson and Jewel Simpson; stepmothers, Jessie and Adrelean; patient/friend, Lois Jean Knust and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
