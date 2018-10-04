Harry was born on March 11, 1997 in Beaumont, TX to Shawnda Carmon East and Harry Zeno, Jr. He was raised in Beaumont and later moved to La Marque with his mother and brother. He attended school in LMISD and later graduated from Justin High School in Converse, TX.
Harry enjoyed music and loved to dance and create Rap Music. He was a very unique and special person. He enjoyed his family and friends and always looked for the best in every situation. His signature was his style of clothing, his humor, the way he viewed life, and his ability to turn a frown into a smile. "Oo-Wee...Still Saucin". Harry we will miss you.
He leaves loving memories with his mother, Shawnda Carmon East (Ben); Father, Harry Zeno, Sr. (Melissa); son, Elijah De’Joun Evans; siblings, Kiera, Donald, Jermaine, JerMonika, Cedric Jr., D’onte, Travoris, Darius, and Jaden; grandparents; Gracie Carmon, Betty Zeno, and Harry Fontenot; many aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will held Saturday, October 6, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Service to Celebrate Harry’s Life at 11:00 A.M. Both Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Grave Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
