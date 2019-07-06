Josh will forever be an outstanding son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend who was dedicated and passionate in his love for God and his family. He was dependable and successful in life because Josh believed success was more than money or prestige. It was living life with passion for his family and friendships. His God given talent was expressed through his keen ability to artistically create works of art that touched many, many lives and will leave lasting impressions of his profound compassion to help others, put a smile on a face, or design work that stood out among others. His loving and warm nature will be missed more than any words could ever express and so for our great and immensely loved Josh, we will march forward in this life until he reaches his hand out to us from the Holy Land where he resides with our Lord and Savior. (Psalms 37:23 – The steps of a good man are ordained by the Lord: and he delighteth in his ways.)
He will live on through his parents, David and Irma; brothers, Dave (Brandie), Ron (Sharon); and sister, Tami. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews: Zoe, Cam, Aurora, Miranda, Nick and Nathan; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Arcadia First Baptist Church (14828 Hwy. 6 Santa Fe, Texas 77517) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made in Josh's honor to the Arcadia First Baptist Church Building fund.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
