Charlesetta Green Frenchwood, age 72 passed away peacefully October 4th, 2020 due to long term
illnesses. She was born June 9th, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to Leora Perkins Coleman and Charles Isaac Green who preceded her in death.
At an early age she accepted Christ while being a member of the West Point Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas. She served as an usher under the leadership and direction of Reverend Kerry W. Tillmon, Pastor.
Being the eldest of four siblings she loved to cook while hosting family and friends. She enjoyed seeing everyone happy and together. For several years she worked as caregivers for small children and then healthcare later for adults.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children: Casaundra Dilworth (Donovan), Kathleen Peterson (Thomas) of LaMarque, Tx, Katherine Ray of Webster, Tx, and Charles Ray of Galveston, Tx. A devoted friend DeeWard Martin.
She is survived by older brother Lev Rice Jr. (Cynthia) of LaMarque, Tx, Nathan Coleman (Rebecca of Killen, Tx and sister Debra Coleman Spriggs of Lafayette, La. She also leaves to mourn seven grandchildren , two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday October 17 at 10 am with Viewing beginning at 9am. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
