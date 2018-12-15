Genaro Anguiano Araujo, Sr.

GALVESTON—Genaro Anguiano Araujo, Sr., 65, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Willard Dent

GALVESTON—Willard Dent, age 75, of Galveston died Friday December 14 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Mengmei Wu

GALVESTON—Mengmei Wu, age 91, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 9, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Doris Johanna Robinson

GALVESTON—Doris Johanna Robinson, age 95, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 9, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Andrew Gonzales

GALVESTON—Andrew Gonzales, age 80, of Galveston passed away Friday December 7, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Rose Collins

GALVESTON—Rose Collins, age 78, of Galveston passed away Thursday December 13, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Guadalupe Martinez

GALVESTON—Guadalupe Martinez, age 72, of Galveston passed away Wednesday December 12, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Margaret Rebecca Butler

TEXAS CITY—Margaret Rebecca Butler, age 85, of Texas City passed away on Friday December 14, 2018. Services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home of Texas City.

