James Edward Cornelius, III

LA MARQUE, TX — James Edward Cornelius III (Jim) was nothing short of a legend, especially in his own mind. He grew up in LaMarque, TX and graduated from Sam Houston State where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Jim also served on the Foundations Board of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Houston.

Rugby was his passion, playing for 26 years, serving as Vice President of the Texas Rugby Union as well as President and Tournament Director of the Houston Rugby Football Club.

