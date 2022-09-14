LA MARQUE, TX — James Edward Cornelius III (Jim) was nothing short of a legend, especially in his own mind. He grew up in LaMarque, TX and graduated from Sam Houston State where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Jim also served on the Foundations Board of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Houston.
Rugby was his passion, playing for 26 years, serving as Vice President of the Texas Rugby Union as well as President and Tournament Director of the Houston Rugby Football Club.
Jim proposed to the love of his life, Cindi, in the romantic setting of the back of a pickup truck, surrounded by ruggers, during the HRFC Tournament Awards Ceremony. He wanted to share his joy with those he loved the most. Jim never met a stranger and was everyone's best buddy. His quick wit always had people rolling, even in the most somber situations.
Jim lived his life as a fighter, beating the odds repeatedly to earn the nickname "Nine Lives Corny". Jim finally used up that last life and now he's joining the scrum in heaven with all the ruggers who went before him.
Jim is survived by his wife Cindi, daughter and son-in-law, Melissa & Arturo Freyre, and granddaughter Maribella, as well as his nephew Tige Cornelius and wife Mimi, two great nephews, Devin and wife Allysa and Ty Cornelius.
Jim also leaves behind more friends than we could ever begin to count. As his final request to Cindi - check the death rolls to be sure he never votes Democrat.
In his last act of kindness, Jim donated his body to the University of Texas McGovern Medical School. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the fund set up to help with unreimbursed medical expenses by utilizing this GoFundMe Link: https://gofund.me/6372ec24
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be scheduled later this fall.
