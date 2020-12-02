TEXAS CITY/SANTA FE — Myrtle Lee Reeves, 87, of Texas City & Santa Fe, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 with a visitation from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Myrtle was born May 5, 1933 in Texas City. She was a homemaker, entrepreneur, and matriarch of her family.
She is preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey, Eddie, & Jimmy Parish; her second husband, Sammie Reeves; and her first husband, JC Parish.
She is survived by her children, Diana Parish, Charles Parish, Dena Killian, and many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
If you would like to purchase flowers, the family asks that you contact DW Florals in Santa Fe, TX. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make them to HIS Ministries in Santa Fe, TX.
