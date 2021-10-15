TEXAS CITY — Linda Sue Hutto Schlageter, born August 12, 1954, peacefully passed away in her Texas City home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 67. Linda, known by her grandchildren as “Mamo”, was born to James Vernon Hutto and Wanda Ohm Smith. In her early years, she lived with her parents and older sister in their small family home on Dolrece Street in La Marque, Texas. A few years later, Linda and her family moved to a neighborhood known as “Freeway Park” in Texas City, where, in her later teen years, would meet the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Warren Schlageter. Many of Linda’s lifetime friendships were forged in this neighborhood. Linda graduated from La Marque High School in 1972.. Linda and Bob got married at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque in 1974 and began their life together in their Texas City home, where they lived for the next 31 years, raising two sons, Cody and Casey Schlageter. For someone with tiny feet, Linda Sue Hutto Schlageter left large shoes to fill. She will always be loved, remembered and be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home, located at 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX. 77568. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10;00 a.m. at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 1224 Cedar Dr. La Marque, TX. 77568. The family asks that instead of sending flowers, pay a tribute to Linda Sue Hutto Schlageter to the Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, INC https://cjdfoundation.org For further details and full obituary, visit James Crowder Funeral Homes website @ https://crowderfuneralhome.com
