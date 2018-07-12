Roberto Quiroga, 88, longtime resident of Galveston, TX, passed away peacefully by his family’s side early Friday July 6th, 2018. Born on March 20, 1930 in Galveston, TX, he was known as “POPS,” “POPO,” “CUATE,” and “the last of the Mohicans,” as his nephew Roger Quiroga alluded to him as the last survivor of ten siblings.
He is preceded in death by parents, Filomeno and Mercedes M. Quiroga, daughter Amy (Emma) Quiroga, siblings Antonio Cortez, Silverio Quiroga, Jose Quiroga, Jesse Quiroga, Juan Quiroga of Mexico, Juanita Quiroga of Mexico, Soledad Garza of Albuquerque, NM, Carlos Quiroga, and twin brother Rodolfo Quiroga of Houston.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Juanita Garcia Quiroga, daughters Mercedes Q. Cardenas (the late Reynaldo) of Galveston and Yolanda Q. Ochoa, (Dr. Alfonso Ochoa) from Weslaco, TX, grandchildren Jose R. Cardenas (Susanne) from Fayetteville, NC, Diana M. Olack of San Antonio, TX, Carlos A. Cardenas (Aimee) of Snoqualmie, WA, Laura A. Cardenas of Austin, TX, Dr. Alfonso R. Ochoa (Lillie) of Weslaco, TX, Patricia A. Ochoa of Weslaco, TX, Lizette A. Ochoa of McAllen, TX. Great grandchildren are Seth Eubanks of Okinawa, Japan, Anthony Cardenas, Jacob Cardenas, Carlee Cardenas, Savine Cardenas of North Carolina, Cara Olack of San Antonio, TX, Isabella Ochoa, Alfonso D. Ochoa, Sofia Ochoa, Eric and Ethan Davis and Zechariah Maldonado of Weslaco, TX. Also surviving are his nephews C.L. “Butch” Quiroga, George Quiroga, William Quiroga, Roger “Bo” Quiroga, David Quiroga, Bobby Quiroga, Chad Quiroga, Joey Quiroga, Daniel Garza of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rudy Quiroga Jr. from Houston TX, Juan M. Quiroga of Mexico, Roberto Quiroga of Mexico, and Jorge Quiroga of Mexico. Surviving nieces include Dorothy Quiroga, Gipsy Quiroga, Mercedes Cortez all of Galveston and Aurora Watkins from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He will be missed by many extended family members and friends.
Roberto Quiroga worked at Uneeda Laundry, Southern Union Gas Company, City of Galveston, Todd Shipyard, Danner’s Security, and UTMB from which he retired as Supervisor of Housekeeping.
Roberto was a member several organizations including Elks Lodge, S.B.J., Woodmen, LULAC, American Legion, Men’s Club at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and receive several awards for his dedicated work.
Roberto’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway in Galveston, on Friday, July 13, 2018. Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 14th, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston, with burial to follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
