Garry Lou Smith

HITCHCOCK — Garry L. Smith passed away in Houston, TX on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born to Luther and Erma Smith in Alvin, TX in 1947. Garry has been a resident of Hitchcock for over 69 years.
He served in the US Navy Reserves and was Electrician most of his life. Garry was a member of the IBEW 527 of Galveston and worked for Crescent Electric - Chocolate Bayou. He was involved in all of the youth sports around Hitchcock, especially Little League Baseball, Hitchcock Red Raider Football and the Hitchcock Booster Club. His favorite things in life were Hitchcock Football and his garden.
Garry is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Nancy Smith and his parents.
He is survived by his three sons: Craig Smith and wife Shelley, Stephen Smith and wife Amy, and Christopher Smith; brother James Smith and wife Jean; five grandchildren: Brent Smith, Erin Smith, Gavin Smith, Gatlin Smith, and Ganin Smith; great grandson Cohen Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brent Smith, Gavin Smith, Gatlin Smith, Ganin Smith, John Turner, Johnny Smith, Carlisle Smith, Tony Combs, and Joe Allen, Jr..
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. A funeral service will be on Friday, May 27. 2022 at 1:00PM at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Brackman officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hitchcock High School Bulldogs Football Activity Fund (6629 FM 2004, Hitchcock, TX 77563).
