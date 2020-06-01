Robert "Lynn" Rice Jr. passed May 27, 2020 at age 49 Robert"Lynn Rice was born December 13, 1970 to Linda Caffery and Robert Lynn Rice Sr. (deceased).
Robert leaves behind 2 brother's and 5 sister's. Arrangements by Mainland Funeral Home
Private Service for family June 5, 2020. Repast follows at Best Western Hotel Conference Room La Marque,TX. 3pm
