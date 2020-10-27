Victor A. Banks, 63, departed this life on October 21, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX.
Victor's family will have a visitation for him on Thursday, October 29, 2020, beginning at10 AM, with a service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
He leaves precious memories with his mother, children, eight; grandchildren; brother; and a host of other family and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
