Borrego
Graveside services for Antonia Borrego will be held today at 11:00am at the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Crawford
Memorial service for Lela Crawford will be held today at 10:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Diaz
Celebration of life for Diane Diaz will be held today at 6:30pm at Central Community Church at 53rd St. and Avenue R.
Novelli
Funeral service for Patricia Novelli will be held today at 10:30am St. Patrick Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of J. Levey Funeral Home.
