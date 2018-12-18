Edward Larry Corcoran, known to friends and family as Larry, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the age of 71.
Larry was an extremely loving and supportive father and grandfather. He carried with him a sense of duty and responsibility at all times while also having a sense of humor that was truly his own. Knowing Larry was being subject to his kindness and generosity. He was honorably discharged from the army in 1970 after three years of service with numerous decorations.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Tom Joseph Corcoran and his brothers, John and Tommy Corcoran. He is survived by his children, Renee Michelle Myers and her husband Chris Myers, and Edward Larry Corcoran II and his wife Amber Corcoran; his mother, Hazel Corcoran; sisters, Candy Howard, Karrie Combs, and Pat Jennings; as well as eight beloved nieces and nephews combined. Our dad was also blessed with his granddaughters, Miranda, Lila, and Rebecca Myers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 20, 2018 with a visitation between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City Texas. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Michael Garcia, Chuck Combs, Tom Summerville, Chris Myers, Orbie Harris and John Clinkscales. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Howard, Mike Taylor, and David Brown.
In lieu of flowers and in support of his love for his country and fellow veterans, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
To all family and friends who have showered us with prayers and support, our deepest gratitude.
