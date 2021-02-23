TEXAS CITY — George Warren Ivy died February 20, 2021, after a very brief illness. Although he was almost 94 years old, he enjoyed excellent health for decades and lived with his wife at their home in Texas City until his death.
George was born March 1, 1927, to Daniel Thomas Ivy and Gertrude Abernathy Ivy in Beaumont, Texas, where his father worked briefly. The family then returned to Calhoun County, Arkansas, where their ancestors had lived for generations. George grew up during the Great Depression in modest circumstances; he enjoyed sharing memories of his family's material deprivations, common there and then.
After graduating from the Artesia High School, George attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, in post-war France. He then joined his father, two brothers and an uncle to work for Union Carbide in Texas City, in various positions for the next 37 years.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, George was the world's best father in the eyes of his family. He enjoyed dogs, hunting, fishing and year-round gardening. His family provided his greatest joy, and he lived his strong Christian faith.
He is survived by Billie Marie Reynolds Ivy, his beloved wife of 69 years; sons, Douglas Ivy (Kim Corsaro Ivy) and Greg Ivy; daughter, Eva Ivy Gillespie (Greg Gillespie); granddaughter, Julie Tucker Parnell (Nathan Parnell); great-grandchildren, Cason George Parnell and Evan Sterling Parnell; sister-in-law, Theresa Ivy Crow and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, James Rex Ivy and Bobby Dan Ivy.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Texas Baptist Men, which assists those in need without regard to religious affiliation, and is the third-largest disaster relief network in the nation (www.tbmtx.org/ways-to-give).
"For he was a good man, full of the holy spirit and of faith." Acts 11:24.
