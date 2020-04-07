Rosalie Ann Nolan, 82, of Texas City passed away on Monday, April 06, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1938 in Elwood, Indiana to Royal and Naomi Knotts.
Rosalie was a resident in Galveston County for over 75 years; she graduated from Ball High School in 1956.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Nolan, sister Norma Miller and brother Danny Knotts. Rosalie is survived by her sons: Leslie Nolan and wife Janice and Randy Allen Nolan and wife Kelley, daughter-in-law Beth Nolan, sisters: Judy Kenney, Phyllis Flores and Mariam Allen and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
There will be a private burial with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Please check our website for further details. www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
