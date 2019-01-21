Steward
Funeral services for Voris Steward will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Walker
Funeral services for Bettie Walker will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. John's Lutheran Church, 1121 39th St. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Goldman
Celebration of life services for Brian Goldman will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
