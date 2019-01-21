Steward

Funeral services for Voris Steward will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery.

Walker

Funeral services for Bettie Walker will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. John's Lutheran Church, 1121 39th St. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Goldman

Celebration of life services for Brian Goldman will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription