Victoria “Vicky” Marie Gamble, 60, of League City, Texas, passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 12, 1959 to Robert and Dorothy Arnold.
She was married to Tim Gamble for 39 years. Vicky had a career in Medical Technology and worked for San Jacinto Methodist Hospital, St. John’s Hospital, Memorial Hermann Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital, all in the Houston area. She also worked as a Medical Technician in the United States Air Force and is an AF veteran. Vicky had a passion for God, family and shopping.
She is preceded in death by her son, Johnathan Patrick Gamble; and her father, Robert Delos Arnold.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Gamble; daughter, Madeline Marie Gamble; grandson, Lucas Alexander Gamble; mother, Dorothy Marie Arnold; sister, Susan Seymour; brother, Robert Arnold, Jr. and sister, Jennifer Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.