Josephine E. (Rocco) Trybend, formerly of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief hospitalization.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Antoinette; her beloved husband of 67 years, Daniel; and son-in-law, Jimmy Capps.
She leaves to mourn her daughters, Janet (Trybend) Capps and Mary Jo Trybend; half-sister, Patricia (Rocco) Barone; special family friend, Maria (Lety) Cassiano; and her dear friend, Annette Jacobs.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver for the past year, Katy Shotwell, from Visiting Angels. Her care and companionship are deeply appreciated.
Josephine was loved by everyone that knew her. She had a smile for everyone and left a lasting impression on all! Her kindness and beautiful spirit will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St., League City, TX.
