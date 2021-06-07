SANTA FE — Mr. O. D. Bland, Jr. passed from this life Friday evening, June 4, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born to a cotton farmer on June 20, 1932, in Stanton, O.D. knew what hard work meant. As a kid, he and his sisters would pick cotton in the fields all day long. O.D. found his own way through life by becoming a pipefitter which ultimately brought him down to Santa Fe where he joined the local pipefitters #211. He diligently worked as a pipefitter for over 35 years and eventually earned his 50-year pin. He married the love of his life, Erma Lou, in 1952 and shared a beautiful 62 years together before her passing. O.D. was a craftsman when it came to wood working and took great pride in raising cows on his farm and gardening. At one point he became a dog breeder, until he stopped selling them, at which point, he just had a lot of pets. He was a one-of-a-kind guy, and we will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Doyle and Mable Wren (Storey) Bland; wife, Erma Lou Bland; son, Steve Bland; grandsons, Michael Lee Aldous and Raymond Matthew Bland.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Bland, Kerry Bland and wife, Felicia, Jeff Bland; daughters, Pamela Muskiet and husband, Mike, Terry Aldous, Stephanie Shatzer; sister, Claudine Gray; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; old and faithful companion Pebbles.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Dr. Lucas Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jarron Bland, Chris Bland, Larry Muskiet, Derek Shatzer, Joshua Shatzer, Craig Bland, Steve Bland, Jr. and Brandon Aldous.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.