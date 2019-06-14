Arie
Services for James Arie, Jr. will be held today beginning at 3 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will follow at 4 p.m.
Gamble
Celebration of life services for Clide Gamble will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Dickinson Community Center, 2417 Hwy 3, Dickinson.
Wagner
Funeral Services for Thelma Wagner will be held today at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr., Texas City. Viewing at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Mattos
Memorial service for Scott Mattos will be held today at Transport Service Truck Terminal in Texas City.
Thorp
Services for Jerry Thorp will be held on today at 1 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Smith
Services for Wilbert Smith, Jr. will be held today at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St., Galveston. Visitation at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Manley
Services for Laurie Manley will be held today at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Tolson
Celebration of life services for Margaret Tolson will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave N, Texas City, under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Carroll
Memorial service for Clayton Carroll will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
