SANTA FE — Josephine Wagner passed from this life on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Ashton Park Care Center in Texas City.
Josephine Ann (Coniglio) Wagner was born in Dickinson, Texas on February 2, 1929, to immigrants from Sicily, Vincenzio and Rosalie (Emmitte) Coniglio.
Josephine grew up in Dickinson where her father was a farmer. Her mother passed from life when she was 4 1/2 years old, leaving her to be raised by her father and older sisters. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Dickinson High School and attended Massey Business College before seeking employment at the Tin Processing Corporation in Texas City, Texas.
Josephine met Dan Wagner in Dickinson at her sister’s restaurant, Nancy’s Drive Inn, where she also worked. Josephine and Dan married on February 23, 1952 at the Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church. They built their first home in Dickinson, later moving to Angleton. They moved to Alta Loma / Santa Fe in 1961, residing there for 60 years.
All of Josephine’s married life, she was a homemaker for a husband and 6 children; 5 boys and 1 girl. She gardened and canned vegetables, cooked, cleaned, managed a household, and was a referee many time to the rough and rowdy boys and also had many laughs with her children from their creative and hilarious adventures of growing up in rural Alta Loma. Her jobs and tasks were endless.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lena Coniglio French Lively, Nancy Coniglio Felicia, Mary Coniglio Presley and Vicenzio “Charlie” Coniglio, Jr., and most recently her husband of 65 years, Dan Wagner.
Survivors include sons, Danny and Susan Blise, Jerry and wife, Lynda, Dennis and wife, Wanda, Kenny and wife, Shawn, Davy and wife, Brandi; daughter, JoLynn Wagner; grandchildren, Dennis Wagner, Jr. (Heather), Jason Wagner (Deidre), Wyndee McGee (Grady), Kacey Wagner (Nick Quesada), Cody Wagner, Erick Wagner (Kristi), Aaron Wagner (Monica), Kristen Egan (John), Melissa Johnson (Tim), Kelli Hefner (Jason), Katie Ewing (Travis), Michael Garza (Shellene); 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant.. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Melissa, Kelli, Katie, Wyndee, Kacey and Kristen. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dennis, Jr., Jason, Erick, Aaron and Cody.
We would like to thank Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque and Ashton Park Care Center in Texas City for the care they gave our Mom through the years. A-Med Hospice Care was appreciated for the end of life care given to Mom and our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.