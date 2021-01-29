TEXAS CITY, TX — Ysidro Lopez Cantu, Sr., 86 of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Texas City. He was born in Bee County, Texas to Monico and Guadalupe Cantu.
He was a resident of Dickinson for over 40 years and was a Truck Driver for 35 years. His family is going to miss his phone calls, conversations, smile and good heart.
Ysidro is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 44 years Betty Jo Cantu, daughter Gloria Cantu, son Glen Richards and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters: Rosie Cruz (Hector) and Teresa Guzman, son Ysidro Cantu, Jr. (Rachel); two step daughters: Linda Beglin and Deborah Hayes (Rodney); sister Jospehina Quintanilla, two brothers: Manuel Cantu and Juan Cantu; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and special friend, Felicina “Reyna” Cantu.
At this time no services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.