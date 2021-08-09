TEXAS CITY — Eugene Charles Lentz, 75, known to family and friends as Gene, passed away in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. His family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones at 10:00 am.
He was born on March 19, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 31 years and, most recently, The Home Depot.
He was preceded in death by parents Howard and Linnie (Howard) Lentz, brother Howard, sister Barbara (Molzahn), and grandson Rylan Lentz.
Gene is survived by beloved wife of 50 years, Alice; daughter, Alison Larance and husband Chris; son, Jonathan and wife Karianne, and grandsons, Logan, Ethan, and Dylan; and brothers-in-law, Michael Patrick and Tim Patrick. Numerous cherished friends, nieces, and nephews also survive him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bay Area Pet Adoptions/SPCA at bayareapetadoptions.org.
