GALVESTON—Patricia Ann Stovall, 62, peacefully passed away on March 25, 2019, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX.
The family invites those who would join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt Olive Baptist Church (3602 Sealy) with Pastor N.D. Burkley, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Stovall, Sr., son, David McCorpen III, granddaughter, Nevaeh Stovall, parents, Willie and Laura Zink Orise, sister, Carolyn Black, and nephew, Chance Milburn.
She leaves precious memories with her son, Prentez Stovall, Sr. (Shade); grandchildren, Paris and Prentez "PJ" Stovall, Jr.; siblings, Linda Mills (Hansen), Jacqueline Morales, Willie Orise, Jr., Laura Orise (Roberta), Michael Orise (Sharon), Carl Orise, Sr. (Betsy), Paula Orise, Phyllis Gamble (Herman) and Jeffrey Orise (Aretha); uncle, Leroy Zink and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and devoted friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.