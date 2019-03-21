The family of Leo Clark, Jr. invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine, Texas City, TX, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Joel G. Clay, host pastor., Pastor Manuel Thomas officiating. Burial will be held Monday, March 25th at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Leo is survived by his wife Robbie Clark; two sons, Leo Clark III and Vincent Clark (Jessica); sisters, Isabella Citizen, Stella Davis (Richard), and Leona Senegal (Edward); brothers, Anthony Clark and Pastor Manuel Thomas, Jr. (Shirlyn); stepmother, Evelyn Clark, three grandchildren, Leo Clark IV, Azalea Pearl Wingo, and Lillie Mae Clark, a special cousin, Darrell Leblanc; two uncles, two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.