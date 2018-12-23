Rose Reyes Codina, of Friendswood Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the age of 94.
She was born on November 6, 1924 in the Philippines to Juan and Gregoria Codina.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters Ernesto Codina, Alfonso Codina, Rafael Codina, Carmen Eced, Mona Spilotro and many other loving family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 5 — 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 o’clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
A Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573.
Interment will take place Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
