Violet Lowe

TEXAS CITY — Violet Lowe, 96, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 — 29th Street North in Texas City, visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. the church. A family interment will be at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock following services. Violet was born June 23, 1926 in a log cabin on a farm in Onanole, Manitoba, Canada. She was the sixth child of fourteen born to Sven and Ebba Gunnarson. After graduating high school in Ericson, Manitoba, Canada in 1944 she taught for one year with an emergency certificate. She moved to Texas City in 1946 with her aunt and uncle, Arthur and Edith Holmstrom. After working for Kovasovich Bakery and Amoco Federal Credit Union, she married her husband of 56 years, James Lowe. They had five children: Mike (Virginia) of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Arthur of Texas City, Carole Morgan (Nicholas) of Frisco, Texas, Alan (deceased) and Gary of Katy, Texas. Violet had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She loved being a housewife, mom, grandma, and Gigi. She was known for her baked breads and good cooking. She still bought flour in 25# bags and sent many pans of dinner rolls out the door to family and friends. At the age of 45 she went to work for TCISD cooking at Heights and Northside Elementary Schools and then promoted to cafeteria manager at Blocker. She was admired and respected by co-workers and friends for her willingness to help and work hard. She and her family joined Memorial Lutheran Church in August, 1955, where she was a member and chair of the Altar Guild from 1960 — present. She and her husband were members of the Gulf Coast Scandinavian Club, dancing their way to Sweden in 1998. They were also members of the local square dance club. Memorials may be sent to Memorial Lutheran Church, Traditions Health Hospice 1120 Nasa Parkway, Suite 340A, Houston, 77058 or the charity of your choice. Thanks to all for the many prayers and much love sent to Violet and her family

