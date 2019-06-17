GALVESTON—LaQueshai D. Provost, 42, passed away June 12, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at Compton Memorial C.O.G.I.C. (2628 Ball) with Elder Robert E. Woodard III officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery
She is survived by her son, Iscis; daughter, Ros; two sisters, two brothers, nephew; and other relatives and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.