GALVESTON—Mary G. Vela, age 89, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 peacefully in her home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be he held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
