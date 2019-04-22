Teresa J. Shaw Martin (Tree), 59, peacefully left this earth to join her daddy in Heaven on April 16, 2019 at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital with her son by her side.
Teresa was born June 30th, 1959 and lived her entire life in Galveston County, TX. She worked for Galveston County for twenty years and loved her job and work family. She loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping "for anything" as she would say and eating crawfish. Teresa and her outrageous laugh will be missed by so many. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many.
She is survived by mother, Lucille Marie Shaw; children, Scott Strimple of Cedar Park, TX and daughter, Kristin Strimple of Beaumont, TX; brother and sister-in-law, William H. Shaw Jr. and Linda of Galveston; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Don Dudik of Academy TX; sisters, Sandra Shaw and Mary Lou Gordon of La Marque, TX; nine nieces and nephews; William H. Shaw III, Donnie, Stephen and Brandon Dudik, Brittany Shuman, Shayne, Storm, Cameron and Cheyanne Gordon, nine great-nieces and nephews and numerous aunts and uncles.
Teresa is preceded in death by loving father, William H. Shaw.
At the wishes of Teresa, there will be no services, she wanted people to remember her living life not leaving it, just like her daddy.
Donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s/Cancer Society.
