Garza
A memorial Mass for Alda Garza will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 3722 Spruce Dr., Dickinson.
Tindall
Celebration of life services for Dan Tindall will be held today from 6:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. at Landry’s Restaurant, Kemah Boardwalk – second floor. Please dress casually, in happy colors.
Vassallo
A funeral Mass for Connie Vassallo will be held today at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Hart
Funeral services for Robert Hart will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.