TEXAS CITY — On December 12, 1999, God blessed us with a beautiful baby girl born to Jerrell Haywood and Cohqulia “Qulia” Gray, whom we named Jer’lisia Na’Kay Haywood affectionately known as Lele to some and Big Poppa to others. Lele gained her heavenly wings on March 19, 2021. She attended school at Mainland Preparatory Academy, later transferring to La Marque Independent School District. Lele accepted Christ and was baptized at the age of 12 by Rev. Grimes. She enjoyed attending church with Grandmother Wanda Bailey at Westward Street Church of God in Christ, and grandfather Rev. Johnny Grimes at Truth Missionary Baptist Church. Whenever called in the church she would answer the call by singing and praise dancing. She loved to do hair, and she will forever be remembered for her long braids. Lele had the biggest smile that would light up a room.
Lele was preceded in death by her great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousin. Lele left behind so many to cherish her memories. The apple of Lele’s eye was her daughter Londyn Marie Holt, her mother Cohqulia “Qulia” Gray (Chasity), her father Jerrell Haywood. One brother Jarred Haywood and her niece Jarde’ Haywood, and her sister Ronnisha Frater and her sons Jayceon Casimere and Quincy Randle, Jr. Her grandparents Wanda Bailey (Otis), Rev. Johnny Grimes (Connie), Cathy Terrell, and one great-grand father Mack Gray. Lele’s aunts and uncles are Rhoda Gray, Serafina Grimes, Sakashion Haywood, Biastille Haywood (Whitney) and Armanuel “Manny” Bailey (Jenice). One Godmother Nina Moore and God brother Cash. Her favorite person was her little brother/cousin Landyn Grimes whom she named her beautiful daughter after. Lele is surrounded by love from numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will celebrate the life of Jer’lisia on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 1pm at New Life Community Church 1329 Ross St, La Marque, Tx 77568. Prior to service a visitation will be held from 12pm-1pm. The care of Jer’lisia’s body has been entrusted to Bay Area Funeral Directors at 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
