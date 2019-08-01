Hanson

Graveside service for Ruth Hanson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels.

Lancaster

Memorial service for Alfred Lancaster will be held today at 1 p.m. at Greater Barbours Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City.

Allen

Services for Mitchell Allen will be held today at 6 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson.

