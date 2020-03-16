GALVESTON—Yolanda Estela Lloreda age 76 of Galveston passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral Mass is 11:00am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.