L. Scott Stevenson, 56, passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019, at his residence in Texas. He was born in Bangor on February 11, 1963, the son of Leroy O. and Priscilla (Jellison) Stevenson.
Scott worked as the Senior Structural and Rigging Superintendent for major worldwide industrial construction companies over his 30+ year career. He worked for Wood Inc. in the petrochemical industry, as well as the power plant and paper mill industry, most recently in Texas. His career provided the opportunity for him to see our great nation and develop many close friendships along the way, always meeting new friends, many of whom became like a second family. In his early years he often worked with his father at Grants Dairy. He enjoyed shopping on-line especially with Amazon. Scott enjoyed fishing and recently purchased a side by side he enjoyed riding. He was a long time member of the Bangor Elks Lodge #244. More than anything he loved his family and being home over the holidays.
He is survived by his loving mother Priscilla of Bangor; a sister, Deborah Sprague of Bangor; aunts, Vera Stevenson of Newport, Jackie Cornforth of Hermon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to Ralph Elkins for his continued friendship, as well as the caring support and assistance he has extended to the family over the years.
Friends may visit with the family from 5:30-7:30 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. Interment will be private on December 18, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bangor. Gifts in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
