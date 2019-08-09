Brenda Jean Michael Drickey, 63, of Science Hill, Kentucky passed away August 4th 2019 at home. She was born January 6, 1956 in Galveston, TX. She was a graduate of Ball High School and Southwest Texas State.
Brenda was a registered nurse with a love of helping others. She loved playing the piano and singing in the choir, where she won five 1st place medals in University Interscholastic League solo competition.
Brenda loved camping and fishing and loved her Astros.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Michael; mother, JoAnn Michael; sons, Tommy and James Drickey; sister, Melinda Michael.
Brenda is survived by her brothers, Donald L. Michael, Jr., David Michael and wife Tammie; nephews, Chris Michael, Donald Michael III, Jeff Michael and wife Stephanie.
She loved her Aunt Linda Garber, cousins Janice Dohert Louvier, Cynthia Moffitt, Donna Bekkema and life long friends Sharron Ping and Nancy Flowers.
A celebration of life and memorial will be held August 24, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 13136 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe under the direction of Pastor Kevin Garber.
