GALVESTON—
Dorothy Jean Cade, 81, received her reward of eternal rest on Saturday, August 8 2020.
A native of Navasota, TX, Dorothy attended school in Galveston and was a 1957 graduate of Central High School, a proud “Bearcat” she was. She went on to have a 35 year career as a bus driver for Galveston I.S.D., where she was able touched many children’s lives. She was also a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees and boards. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy leaves precious memories to her loving sisters, Maxine Hightower, Gloria Curry, and Erma Turner; sister-in-law, Roosevelt Winters; devoted niece/daughter, Debra Curry; devoted nephews, Darnell Curry and Joe Lee Robbins, Jr., five nieces, five nephews, eight great nieces, 12 great nephews and a host of great-great nieces/nephews and numerous cousins and friends
Dorothy’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, August 15, 2020, beginning with a visitation from 10-11:45 AM at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, followed by a private family service with Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating. Due to COVID -19 guidelines seating is limited and masks and social distancing is required. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Read her complete obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.