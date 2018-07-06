Funeral service for Linda Kelley will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Life celebration for Desiree Palmer will be held today at 11:00am at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Brenda Poage will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Funeral services for Linda Thomas will be held today at 11:00am at Holy Rosary Parish under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Dorethea Wynn will be held today at 1:00pm at Moody Memorial UMC in Galveston, TX under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
