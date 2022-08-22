Margaret B. Winters

GALVESTON — Margaret Alice Winters, a 66-year resident of Galveston, passed peacefully last Friday, August 19th, at Cascades Health Center. Margaret was born September 28, 1929 to Charles and Florence Benefiel in Alva, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. In the early 50's she met her life-long mate, Loren Winters, while attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University. The couple were soon married and moved to Galveston in 1956 where Margaret was hired as a music teacher at Travis Elementary and Loren worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. Together, they spent 51 happy years in Galveston until Loren's passing in 2007. Rarely were Margaret or Loren thought-of individually, but it was always Loren and Margaret as a couple. Their devotion to one another was a role model for many.

Margaret's interests included rock and stamp collecting, music, reading, jewelry making, and service to her beloved friends at Broadway Church of Christ where she was a member for 66 years. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, Christian faith and hospitality; frequently having friends and new student arrivals to Galveston over for Saturday night dinner and singing.

