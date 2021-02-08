Roy G. Cruz

GALVESTON — Roy Garza Cruz age 67 of Galveston passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his residence in Galveston. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 9:45 am Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Roy was born on June 11, 1953 in Galveston, Texas to Alfredo Vargas Cruz, Sr. and Anita Garza Cruz. He was a tile setter by trade, a skill he learned from his father. His work was always top notch and of the highest quality. He was a very artistic man that created beautiful modern mosaic art work. He also enjoyed writing poetry for his friends and family to enjoy. Later in life, Roy reconnected with his childhood sweetheart Susan Keyes. They married and he devoted himself to caring for her the rest of his life.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Annie Marie Cruz, uncle Tony Romero, brother-in-law Samuel Diaz de Leon, and sister-in-law Linda Cruz and father in law Joseph Keyes.
He is survived by his wife Susan Lynn Cruz of Galveston; son James Burton and spouse Berry Crenshaw; grandsons Michael Roy Crenshaw and Austin Buckley Crenshaw all of Davenport, Florida; brothers Alfredo Cruz, Jr. and wife Melva, Larry Cruz and David Cruz; sisters Virginia Diaz de Leon, Esther Cruz and husband Phil Coughlin, and Liz and husband Don Kenney all of Galveston; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
