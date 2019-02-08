Gilbert L. Stevenson, Sr. of Hitchcock, Texas entered into eternal rest Wednesday January 30, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Saturday February 9, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Rd. Hitchcock, Texas 77563, Pastor Darrell Glenn. Viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. He shall peacefully rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Gilbert is a recipient of the Purple Heart for his service and sacrifice in the United States Army. He will be truly missed by his wife, Mrs. Odelia Stevenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.