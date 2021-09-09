GALVESTON — Our beloved Care Leslie Harr Rabago, of Galveston, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. Care was born on July 21, 1977 in Galveston, Texas to Sarah and Lester Harr and spent her childhood years in Muncie, Indiana. She later returned to Galveston where she attended Ball High School, and met her husband, Marco A. Rabago, Jr. They were married three years later in the summer of 1998 and were blessed by the births of their son, Marco Antonio III (Trey) in 1999 and their daughter, Melanie Alexandria in 2001.
Care treasured her family and friends, showering them with love and acceptance. She cherished her nieces, nephews, and her children's friends, embracing them as her own. Care welcomed all into her home, making everyone feel special, never letting anyone leave her home with an empty stomach. She was adored by many as a second mom. Care enjoyed family vacations and movie marathons and loved all animals; she was a literary fanatic with a warm fondness for Harry Potter and was a fan of Korean and Chinese dramas.
Care is preceded in death by her parents Lester M. & Sarah Harr. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Marco A. Rabago, Jr., son, Marco Rabago III of New York, daughter, Melanie, sister, Elizabeth Rashid, brother Gilbert R. Harr, siblings Michael Harr, Julie Caye Clifford, Sandy Garcia, & Mandy Pruitt of Indiana, cousin Rachel Torres (Marcus), nieces Anjelica & Hillary Rodriguez, nephew Gabriell S. Rodriguez, great nephews Gavin E. Rushing & Liam A. Santos & a host of many other relatives & friends.
A celebration of Care's life will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3114 77th St. Galveston, TX 77551 at 5pm. Visitation and light refreshments from 6 to 8 p.m. Please wear masks. We also encourage everyone to wear Care's favorite color emerald green or other colorful attire.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Galveston Island Humane Society in Care's name to honor the legacy of her love for animals as well as her generous heart.
