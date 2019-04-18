Kathi Nelson Flisowski
GALVESTON—Kathi Nelson Flisowski, 60, of Galveston, passed away at UTMB on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Reginald Pete
GALVESTON—Reginald Pete, 63, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
George Thomas
GALVESTON—George Thomas, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the VA Hospital surrounded by his son and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Samuel E. Reason
HOUSTON—Samuel E. Reason, 71, departed this life on April 17, 2019, at his residence in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.