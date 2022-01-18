HOUSTON, TX — Olivia Ann Estrada was born on the 22nd of November 1930, and passed away peacefully in Houston, on Thursday, the 13th of January, 2022. She was 91 years of age.
She was the daughter of Victor Joseph Fertitta and Mary Ann Fertitta. She was raised in Galveston and loved the city, always wishing she could spend more time looking at the shoreline. She attended Ursuline Academy and Dominican High School where she was a cheerleader.
She met her husband, William J. “Willie” Estrada (who predeceased her) on the beach in Galveston. They married on the 7th of December 1951. She shared that Willie was the catch of Galveston, but many people believe she was the catch.
She attended SMU for college but once Willie came into the picture he wanted her to transfer from the coed university to Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, which she did. There she lived with her friend Delores Leone and they have remained friends all these years.
Olivia enjoyed her young married years as a member of Lakeside Country Club. She enjoyed modeling, golfing and lunching at Lakeside (more lunching than golfing). In her later years, she took ballroom dancing and at 70 years old took tap dancing lessons with her granddaughter Cristina.
She loved the Houston Symphony especially during the years Hans Graf was Music Director.
Olivia was a devoted member of St Cecelia’s Catholic Church. She was a member there most of her adult life and was devoted to volunteering in Eucharistic Meditation.
Olivia also loved her involvement with the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, whose mission is to keep the Holy Land safe for Christians. She was in Rome with the Order to attend The Great Jubilee in 2000.
Olivia is survived by her children, Vicki West and William J. “Bill” Estrada II; her two granddaughters, Cristina Bailey and Melissa Estrada; and her beloved, and only brother, Victor J. Fertitta and his wife Joy.
Also, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Josephine Estrada and Maria Winn, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and her Havenese Teddie, all of whom she deeply loved.
In her life Olivia cared for many people from family to people she met who were in need. Included among them was Olie her favorite retired seamstress from Neiman Marcus who she always adored.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o’clock in the afternoon until six o’clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 18th of January, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where a recitation of the Holy Rosary will immediately follow.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at eleven o’clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 19th of January, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private Rite of Committal at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Please visit Mrs. Estrada’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
